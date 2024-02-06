Daniels Fund awards $7.1 million in grants and scholarships in Wyoming in 2023

The Daniels Fund distributed $7.1 million in grants to nonprofit organizations and scholarships to students in Wyoming in 2023.

Since the Daniels Fund was established in 2000, grant and scholarship awards total more than $1.1 billion.

“We are honored to carry forward Bill Daniels’ legacy of giving back and positively influence communities through our efforts,” said Hanna Skandera, President & CEO of the Daniels Fund. “I am sure he would be proud of the transformative impact of our grantees and scholars. They're truly making a difference in the lives of people across the four states that meant so much to Bill.”

Guided by Bill Daniels’ philanthropic vision, Wyoming communities have witnessed the positive impact of $5.2 million in grants this past year. These grants cover the Daniels Fund’s eight funding areas: Aging, Amateur Sports, Disabilities, Drug & Alcohol Addiction, Early Childhood Education, Homeless & Disadvantaged, K-12 Education Reform, and Youth Development.

Organizations awarded grants in 2023 for programs serving people in Wyoming include ACE Scholarships, Adventure West Council Boy Scouts, Anam Cara Caregiving, Ark Regional Services, Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne Wyoming, Cheyenne Classical Academy, Child Development Center of Natrona County, Evanston Child Development Center, Food Bank of Wyoming, Girls on the Run Wyoming, Junior Achievement - Rocky Mountain, Laramie High School/Albany County School District 1, Magic City Enterprises, Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne, National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, Natrona County Meals on Wheels, Newcastle High School Girls Wrestling, Newcastle Youth Football Association, Prairie View Community School, Special Olympics Wyoming, Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center, True North Academy, Unaccompanied Students Initiative, VELA Education Fund, Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, Wyo Sports Ranch, Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom/Wyo Wonders, Wyoming Classical Academy, and Wyoming Dementia Care.

Wyoming students received $1.9 million in scholarships in 2023 through the Daniels Fund’s two distinct scholarship programs. The Daniels Scholarship Program provides college scholarships to high school seniors who demonstrate need, great potential, strong character, and have big dreams. The Boundless Opportunity Scholarship provides scholarship funding for non-traditional students committed to upward mobility.

The Daniels Fund also provided grant funding for ethics education at the University of Wyoming through the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative.

