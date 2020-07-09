Dakota Pipeline Still Moving Oil Despite Shutdown Order

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The owner of the Dakota Access Pipeline is continuing to fill it with North Dakota crude oil and has no immediate plans to shut down the line, despite a federal judge’s order that it be stopped within 30 days for additional environmental review.

Pipeline owner Energy Transfer asked the court Wednesday to halt the order, and is seeking an expedited appeal.

Pipeline spokeswoman Vicki Granado says the company is not defying the judge's order but the line isn't being shut down for now.

She says the company is still taking orders to move oil in August.