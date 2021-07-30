Cynthia Lummis: Vaccine Mandate Would Further Divide Our Country

Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming recently introduced legislation to stop the federal government from establishing COVID-19 Vaccine passports as conditions of travel. Lummis, along with Senators Ted Cruz and Mike Braun, introduced the bill as an effort to prohibit federal government from maintaining a national vaccine database.

Get our free mobile app

Senator Lummis recently issued a statement about the bill on her social media pages.

"Much like Obamacare, a federal vaccine mandate would insert government into what should be a personal decision between a patient and their doctor," Lummis wrote. "Any vaccine mandate will further divide our country, instead of uniting us. That’s why I’m supporting the No Vaccine Passports Act, which would keep the federal government from forcing anyone to get a vaccine approved under Emergency Use Authorization, like the COVID vaccines."

On his website, Cruz stated that "Americans shouldn't be discriminated against because of COVID-19 vaccine status - whether that is at work or in everyday life."

Cruz also tweeted about the issue.



Answers to 30 Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions