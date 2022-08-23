Crash Reported On I-25 South of Cheyenne, Lane Blocked

Crash Reported On I-25 South of Cheyenne, Lane Blocked

TSM

UPDATE 11:40 a.m.--WYDOT has canceled the crash notification.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says motorists who are headed south out of Cheyenne on Interstate 25 should be aware of a crash that could affect traffic.

That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website, which includes the following:
I25: Crash, Left lane blocked SOUTHBOUND between Cheyenne and the Colorado state line at milepost 6, Proceed with caution.

2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo

2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo
Filed Under: i-25, road and travel, Wydot
Categories: Casper News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top