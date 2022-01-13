Crash North Of Casper Claims Life; Driver Identified

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a Casper man was killed in a crash north of Casper on Wednesday.

According to a crash narrative, the crash occurred near milepost 189 on Interstate 25 at roughly 2:30 p.m.

The patrol says 53-year-old Casper resident Brett G. Briscoe was driving north on Interstate 25 when his vehicle left the

roadway. Briscoe reportedly overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle before it overturned.

Briscoe was taken to Wyoming Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

Wednesday's crash marks the first fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2022. That's compared to seven in 2021, two in 2020 and seven in 2019 on the same date.