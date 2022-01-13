F.E. Warren Requiring Service Members To Wear Face Masks Off Base

F.E. Warren Air Force Base is bringing back a previous order that all service members must wear a face mask while off of the base.

The order includes service members who are on leave and those who are vaccinated as well as members who are not fully vaccinated.

The base posted a release on Tuesday that includes the following comments:

F.E. Warren AFB units and organizations will implement Health Protection Condition Bravo (HPCON B). We have seen a dramatic rise in COVID-19 infections on base and in the community with new variants that are easier to spread.

The following are some of the changes and significant requirements: 1) Mask wear in DoD facilities remains mandatory per DoD guidance. 2) The requirement for Service members to wear face masks off base, to include while on leave, is reinstated. 3) It is highly encouraged for all others to follow this guidance off base. Our fight to protect our community continues, and we must remain vigilant to protect our mission and Team Warren members and families.

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department on Tuesday said the county last week recorded over 800 new COVID-19 cases, which it said was one of the largest increases seen in the community since the pandemic started in early 2020.