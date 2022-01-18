Coronavirus-related deaths continue to decline in Wyoming despite a recent surge in cases amid the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 13 more deaths, three less than a week ago.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following individuals:

An adult Campbell County man died in December. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Fremont County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Hot Springs County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in January. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in December. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in January. He had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in December. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Natrona County man died in December. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Park County woman died in November. She had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County woman died in January. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sweetwater County man died in December. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put patients at higher risk of severe illness.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 102,915 lab-confirmed cases, 27,638 probable cases, and 1,601 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday, 176 Omicron cases had been detected in eight of the state's 23 counties -- 93 in Albany County, 50 in Laramie County, 11 each in Carbon and Fremont counties, four each in Goshen and Sheridan counties, two in Park County, and one in Johnson County.

It should be noted that not all positive tests are tested for variants.

