COVID-19 Precautions To Impact Wyoming Legislature

The Wyoming Legislature will be meeting in a special session on May 15-16 to allocate federal money given to the state through the CARES Act as well as deal with other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the session itself will be different than any other such meeting in the state's history.

For one thing, the big majority of state lawmakers aren't expected to physically be in the Capitol Complex. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced last week that the session would be conducted electronically, and lawmakers have been encouraged to join the session from their homes using the Zoom platform.

That platform will also be used even by legislators who are physically present in the Capitol Complex.

Journalists covering the session will be allowed to watch the proceedings from the third-floor gallery in designated seats and take photos from there, but the sound system in the legislative galleries will be turned off and reporters will have to watch the proceedings through a youtube stream with headphones to hear what is being said.

The Capitol building will be closed to the general public, and access to and from the building will be limited.

You can watch the proceedings, including committee meetings, via a live stream feed on the legislative website. The legislature is scheduled to convene at 8 a.m. on May 15-16, and it is widely expected that there may be more special legislative sessions called in the coming months.