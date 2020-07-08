COVID-19 Causes Dismal Quarter for Wyoming Coal Industry

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming coal production is down dramatically as the coronavirus exacerbates a long-term trend of diminishing demand for the fossil fuel to generate electricity.

Preliminary U.S. government data show that Wyoming’s 16 coal mines produced 34% less coal in April, May and June compared with the same period in 2019.

U.S. coal production as it is has been falling steadily for more than a decade because of competition from renewable energy and inexpensive natural gas.

The coronavirus has further sapped demand for electricity and coal, with many people working from home and public places remaining closed.