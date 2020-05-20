Child At Natrona County Childcare Facility Positive For COVID-19

Health officials in Natrona County say that a recent confirmed positive COVID-19 case is a student at a local childcare facility. The unnamed facility has closed, according to a news release Wednesday.

According to the release, the child was identified for testing after their parent tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials say that, in order to protect the community, the child care facility was notified and closed. Officials from the Natrona County Health Department helped to notify parents and staff.

Additionally, 58 staff members and children were advised to quarantine. Of that, 16 staff members and 16 children were identified as having close contact with the positive case and were advised to immediately report to a testing facility to receive a COVID-19 test.

Officials will follow-up with anyone who may need additional testing. The facility will also undergo complete cleaning and sanitation before reopening.