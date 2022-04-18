Country Singer John Rich Has Awesome Whiskey Available In Casper

When you're a country music star, you've got to be a good business person. John Rich, from Big & Rich, is one of the best businessmen I've ever met. I've know John a long time and have had the opportunity to talk with him about his business thoughts, strategies and plans.

Redneck Riviera 3 Redneck Riviera via Youtube loading...

A few years ago, John came out with his own line of Whiskey known as 'Redneck Riviera Whiskey' and since then, the line has grown by leaps and bounds. You'll even find a 'Redneck Riviera Bar' on Broadway in Nashville.

When John's whiskey came out he knew he needed to give back and knew exactly where the money was going to go. John has always been a huge supporter of our military, those that serve and the families that stand by their sides. So it was a no brainer for John to pick the 'Folds of Honor Foundation' to benefit from the whiskey.

The Folds of Honor Foundation gives back to the families of our military that didn't make it home. So John knew this was exactly where he wanted to direct his focus. A portion of every bottle sold, goes to support the education of the families of our fallen soldiers.

In Casper, there are quite a few locations you can pick up a bottle of Redneck Riviera Whiskey.

POPLAR WINE & SPIRITS

ALBERTSONS

OUTLET LIQUOR & TOBACCO

OUTFITTER LIQUOR

LIQUOR SHED

WALMART

Redneck riviera map Google Maps loading...

The whiskey is really smooth and great to sip on. Just because you're not in Nashville, doesn't mean you can't get a taste of what the stars drink.

