When Jim and Sally Belcher planned a goodbye party for their 100-year-old Cottonwood they didn't expect 60 people to show up. But they did.

In honor of a life well lived, friends and neighbors shared food, poetry, and old stories about the old Lincoln tree.

Former governor Mike Sullivan talked about the streets being designed to accommodate trees like the Lincoln one, resulting in the zig zags of downtown today.

The Belchers' Cottonwood proves just how important trees still are to the community by the outpouring of love it has received. A tree is a living ecosystem, a symbol of resilience, and a representation of the passage of time.

They will be sad to see it go, but the tree is 95% dead, and the City has informed the Belchers that it simply must go.

At this time, the tree remains intact, but Sally expects it will be removed sometime this month. See the heartfelt words shared at the tree's goodbye party below.

Courtesy Personal Information has been omitted. loading...

---

TOAST TO TILLIE AND HER TREE

a poem by Sally Belcher

Seems of late I’ve been thinkin’

Why Tillie called you President Lincoln?

Could it be you stand so tall

Even when your branches fall?

Whether skin be red, brown or yellow

You & Abe provide great shade for the fellow

Who strolls by without a care

At the end of the day to take in fresh air.

This past April we bid Tillie adieu

It would have broken her heart if she knew

We had to help you come down,

Would’ve swept her feet off the GROUND!

You were two of a kind:

Bent but still strong by winds that bring change

Now you’ll be together at God’s Home on the Range.

We will miss seeing you stand at Milton and Lincoln

Just thought I’d tell you what I’ve been thinkin’.

---

The Majestic Old Cottonwood

By Ted Theobald

Majestically towering at Milton & Lincoln

Far above its beloved neighborhood

It’s watched so much life come and go

This worn & rugged old cottonwood

Its seen Tilly & Morris & Susan & Bob

Pass beneath its remarkable crown

But proof that life is a moment in time

That proud tree must now come down

---

Message from Joanne Theobald

An old Dakota legend speaks of a star that wished to be closer to the beautiful sounds coming from a village of people. Forbidden from living near the people, as its bright light would distract them, the star hid itself in a cottonwood tree so that it could stay near the village and enjoy the sounds of kindness and love shared between the villagers.

This tree, your tree, has no doubt enjoyed many such sounds and witnessed such love over its hundred-plus years of life. For us, it is the center of a special street and neighborhood, a part of what connects all of us lucky enough to walk and live beneath its canopy. This old tree, like all cottonwoods, symbolizes strength and resilience, and no less so in these final years of its life as it provided shelter to bees, birds, squirrels, and racoons even as it was dying inside. Its time has come to leave us, but that star will still shine brightly in our hearts.

---

THE WISE OLD GIANT

By Lydia Steinhoff, 5th Grade

In the heart of the downtown, where breezes roam free,

Stood a wise old giant – a cottonwood tree.

Its branches reached high, like arms to the sky,

Sheltering us all as clouds drift by.

Through summers and snowfalls, it watched time unfold,

Its bark carved with secrets and stories untold.

But age took its toll, and the roots grew weak,

Its limbs now creak when the winds swirl and speak.

Though our hearts are heavy and goodbyes are hard,

Its spirit will linger in sky, flowers and yard.

We’ll whisper a thanks as it lays down to rest –

For shade, for memories and all it gave best.

---

The Cottonwood According to Art Boatright (with modifications)

October 30… that was the day

That did this majestic tree dirty.

I received a picture and a call

On this 30th of October last Fall.

A truck and loader were mobilized

My guy Smitty and I were about to be traumatized.

This old Gal did not want to budge

But my man Smitty gave her a nudge!

We scooped and scraped and loaded the muck

As some bad words roared out of that truck!

A lost chainsaw became a borrowed one

Smitty graciously provided it until undone.

A new chainsaw was sought

Only to have another one bought.

The Belchers provided one new

This majestic tree will soon be a pew!

Smitty went to the great highway in the sky

And we are all blessed to bid this tree goodbye.

---

Poem to Cottonwood Tree

By Jim Belcher

Began as a twig, limber and small

Decades later, grew broad and tall.

But life has limits

To the axe and saw it must fall.

---

Poem to Tree

By TimAnn Day

Seed, wind, light

Water, shade, beauty

To earth…tree

---

Trees

By Joyce Kilmer

I think that I shall never see A poem lovely as a tree.

A tree whose hungry mouth is prest Against the earth's sweet flowing breast;

A tree that looks at God all day, And lifts her leafy arms to pray;

A tree that may in summer wear A nest of robins in her hair;

Upon whose bosom snow has lain; Who intimately lives with rain.

Poems are made by fools like me, But only God can make a tree.

A Haunting We Will Go - Halloween 2022 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media