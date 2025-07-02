Casper Neighborhood Gathers to Bid 100-Year-Old Cottonwood Farewell
When Jim and Sally Belcher planned a goodbye party for their 100-year-old Cottonwood they didn't expect 60 people to show up. But they did.
In honor of a life well lived, friends and neighbors shared food, poetry, and old stories about the old Lincoln tree.
Former governor Mike Sullivan talked about the streets being designed to accommodate trees like the Lincoln one, resulting in the zig zags of downtown today.
The Belchers' Cottonwood proves just how important trees still are to the community by the outpouring of love it has received. A tree is a living ecosystem, a symbol of resilience, and a representation of the passage of time.
They will be sad to see it go, but the tree is 95% dead, and the City has informed the Belchers that it simply must go.
At this time, the tree remains intact, but Sally expects it will be removed sometime this month. See the heartfelt words shared at the tree's goodbye party below.
---
TOAST TO TILLIE AND HER TREE
a poem by Sally Belcher
Seems of late I’ve been thinkin’
Why Tillie called you President Lincoln?
Could it be you stand so tall
Even when your branches fall?
Whether skin be red, brown or yellow
You & Abe provide great shade for the fellow
Who strolls by without a care
At the end of the day to take in fresh air.
This past April we bid Tillie adieu
It would have broken her heart if she knew
We had to help you come down,
Would’ve swept her feet off the GROUND!
You were two of a kind:
Bent but still strong by winds that bring change
Now you’ll be together at God’s Home on the Range.
We will miss seeing you stand at Milton and Lincoln
Just thought I’d tell you what I’ve been thinkin’.
---
The Majestic Old Cottonwood
By Ted Theobald
Majestically towering at Milton & Lincoln
Far above its beloved neighborhood
It’s watched so much life come and go
This worn & rugged old cottonwood
Its seen Tilly & Morris & Susan & Bob
Pass beneath its remarkable crown
But proof that life is a moment in time
That proud tree must now come down
---
Message from Joanne Theobald
An old Dakota legend speaks of a star that wished to be closer to the beautiful sounds coming from a village of people. Forbidden from living near the people, as its bright light would distract them, the star hid itself in a cottonwood tree so that it could stay near the village and enjoy the sounds of kindness and love shared between the villagers.
This tree, your tree, has no doubt enjoyed many such sounds and witnessed such love over its hundred-plus years of life. For us, it is the center of a special street and neighborhood, a part of what connects all of us lucky enough to walk and live beneath its canopy. This old tree, like all cottonwoods, symbolizes strength and resilience, and no less so in these final years of its life as it provided shelter to bees, birds, squirrels, and racoons even as it was dying inside. Its time has come to leave us, but that star will still shine brightly in our hearts.
---
THE WISE OLD GIANT
By Lydia Steinhoff, 5th Grade
In the heart of the downtown, where breezes roam free,
Stood a wise old giant – a cottonwood tree.
Its branches reached high, like arms to the sky,
Sheltering us all as clouds drift by.
Through summers and snowfalls, it watched time unfold,
Its bark carved with secrets and stories untold.
But age took its toll, and the roots grew weak,
Its limbs now creak when the winds swirl and speak.
Though our hearts are heavy and goodbyes are hard,
Its spirit will linger in sky, flowers and yard.
We’ll whisper a thanks as it lays down to rest –
For shade, for memories and all it gave best.
---
The Cottonwood According to Art Boatright (with modifications)
October 30… that was the day
That did this majestic tree dirty.
I received a picture and a call
On this 30th of October last Fall.
A truck and loader were mobilized
My guy Smitty and I were about to be traumatized.
This old Gal did not want to budge
But my man Smitty gave her a nudge!
We scooped and scraped and loaded the muck
As some bad words roared out of that truck!
A lost chainsaw became a borrowed one
Smitty graciously provided it until undone.
A new chainsaw was sought
Only to have another one bought.
The Belchers provided one new
This majestic tree will soon be a pew!
Smitty went to the great highway in the sky
And we are all blessed to bid this tree goodbye.
---
Poem to Cottonwood Tree
By Jim Belcher
Began as a twig, limber and small
Decades later, grew broad and tall.
But life has limits
To the axe and saw it must fall.
---
Poem to Tree
By TimAnn Day
Seed, wind, light
Water, shade, beauty
To earth…tree
---
Trees
By Joyce Kilmer
I think that I shall never see A poem lovely as a tree.
A tree whose hungry mouth is prest Against the earth's sweet flowing breast;
A tree that looks at God all day, And lifts her leafy arms to pray;
A tree that may in summer wear A nest of robins in her hair;
Upon whose bosom snow has lain; Who intimately lives with rain.
Poems are made by fools like me, But only God can make a tree.
A Haunting We Will Go - Halloween 2022
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
Fall Fest Packs David Street Station, Ushers in Autumn
Gallery Credit: Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media