Contact Tracing Means Long Hours for Wyo’s Public Health Nurses

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — As coronavirus cases continue to climb, contact tracing has become vitally important to track spread of the virus from person to person.

That job in Campbell County, Wyoming, falls to public health nurse Joli Carr. Public health nurses are putting in long hours on the phone trying to reach people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Carr tells the Gillette News Record she spends so much time on the phone now, her ear gets tired by the end of the day. A person becomes a “contact” by being within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 10 minutes.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved