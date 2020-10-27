Confirmed Virus Cases Pass 10,000 Mark in Wyoming

Wyoming health officials on Tuesday reported 272 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total number of lab-confirmed cases to 10,035.

Additionally, according to the Wyoming Department of Health, 1,771 probable cases have been reported.

Nearly 6,750 Wyomingites confirmed to have the virus have recovered. The state's total for COVID-19 related deaths remains at 77 as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Forty-three new cases were reported in Natrona County on Tuesday. Currently, 418 Natrona County residents are ill with the virus.

Albany County remains the state's hardest-hit county with 585 active lab-confirmed cases. The county, home to the University of Wyoming, reported 18 new cases on Tuesday.

COVID-19 is spreading in Wyoming more quickly than in any other US state.