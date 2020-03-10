Company Expands Natural Gas Capacity With New Wyoming Plant

CASPER, Wyo. (Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune) — An energy company has completed a new Wyoming natural gas processing plant that doubles its processing capacity in the Powder River Basin.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Meritage Midstream ULC plant is capable of processing 200 million cubic feet of gas daily.

Colorado-based Meritage says the Steamboat I processing plant west of Douglas adds about a dozen full-time positions, while related systems feeding gas into the facility will add 15 to 20 new jobs.

The company plans to rotate equipment to minimize fuel usage and enhance run times at the facility producing both natural gas and natural gas liquids.