Companies Seek to Limit Legal Liability for Virus Infections

Business groups are pushing Congress to limit liability from potential lawsuits filed by workers and customers who were infected by the coronavirus.

Last week, President Donald Trump proposed shielding businesses from lawsuits.

And his top economic adviser Larry Kudlow has said businesses shouldn't be held liable to trial lawyers whose cases will likely get thrown out by the courts.

Still, many executives and legal experts call for the right balance.

Businesses can’t be hamstrung with lawsuits that will distract them or worse, lead them to financial ruin.

But customers and workers also need protection.