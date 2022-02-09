Colorado Mom Who Fatally Abused Child Gets 16 Years

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado mother was sentenced to 16 years in prison after fatally abusing her 7-year-old daughter.

A judge issued the sentence to Kelly Turner on Wednesday as part of a plea deal that threw out murder charges.

Turner had pleaded guilty last month to child abuse, charitable fraud and theft.

Authorities say Turner lied to doctors about her daughter Olivia’s medical history while broadcasting her struggles to receive money and other favors from organizations like the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The girl had received unnecessary surgeries and medications up until her death in Denver hospice care in 2017.