Cody Nite Rodeo Approved; No Exemption Requests For Stampede

Wyoming's top health officer has approved an exemption to allow up to 600 people to attend the Cody Nite Rodeos this summer, though no requests have been received by the state to go on with the Cody Stampede.

Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said in an email Monday that state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist approved an exemption for the rodeos held each night throughout the summer.

"I'm told she hasn't received an exemption request for the large Cody Stampede Rodeo," Deti said.

Last week, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced that a number of Wyoming's major rodeos had been canceled after consulting with officials from them. However, Cody Stampede officials say they neither approved nor voted on any positions from a statewide rodeo task force.

"To the contrary, it remains our goal to host our Cody Nite Rodeo and showcase another top-notch professional rodeo, the first Stampede that we are scheduled to host after being inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in August 2019," the Stampede board said on social media last week.

This developing story will be updated.