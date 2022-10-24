Cody Completes 3A Regular Season Undefeated

In the battle of Park County, defending 3A state champion Cody put an exclamation point on the regular season with a 62-15 win over Powell on Friday night to get to 8-0 on the year. Cody found the end zone twice in the 1st quarter thanks to a 5-yard run for a touchdown from Jackson Schroeder and a 46 reception from Matt Nelson. Powell found the end zone too in the opening quarter thanks to Trevon Abraham but the Panthers trailed 14-7 after one.

Cody rang up an astounding 42 points in the 2nd quarter as Nelson had a 12-yard run for a TD, Luke Talich threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Remy Broussard and followed that up with a 79-yard scoring strike to Trey Thomasson. The Bronc defense got into the act as Nelson had a pick-six that went for 38 yards and Talich had a pick-six that covered 65. Maddox Ball ended the scoring barrage with a 1-yard run and it was 55-7 at the halftime intermission.

Cody is the #1 seed from the 3A West and will host 4-4 Worland on Friday at 6 pm in the 1st round of the playoffs. Powell is 4-5 and will be the #4 seed from the West. That gives the Panthers a road game at Douglas at 6 pm on Friday.

Be sure and check out some stellar photos of the Cody-Powell game from Dave Treick. They can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

