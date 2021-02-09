Coal Creek Mine in Powder River Basin Will Stop Operations

CASPER (AP) — A Wyoming coal mine says it will shut down, making it the second mine in the Powder River Basin to announce this year that it’s closing.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported that St. Louis, Missouri-based Arch Resources Inc. made the announcement Tuesday about Coal Creek mine.

The company is transitioning away from thermal coal generation toward a type of coal used to make steel and other products.

It says it plans to wind down operations at the mine near Gillette and begin cleaning up the site over the next two years.

The coal mines in the Powder River Basin produce about 40% of the nation’s coal, but production has declined.

