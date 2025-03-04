City to improve outdoor lighting through new project

City to improve outdoor lighting through new project

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper-area residents can expect to see improved lighting throughout the city in the future, as the City Council on Tuesday approved a contract with WWC Engineering for its Shining the Light on Safety project.

The project originated in 2023, when the Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization identified grants through the Federal Highway Administration to help the city refurbish its lighting.

The project will replace existing incandescent globe lights along the Rails to Trails system, add 10 LED lights to improve street crossings and add flashing pedestrian beacons along the trail at street crossings to increase visibility.

Roughly 80% of the project — $1,215,324 — will be funded through the federal grant monies. The project requires a 20% local match from the city, totaling $303,831, to be pulled from the fiscal year 2025 capital reserves. The contract is for $74,909.

