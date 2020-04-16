China Denies US Allegations it’s Testing Nuclear Weapons

BEIJING (AP) — China has denied allegations in a U.S. State Department report that it was secretly testing nuclear weapons in violation of its international obligations.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman told reporters at a daily briefing that the allegations about Chinese nuclear testing in the department’s Nuclear Compliance Report were “totally unfounded" and "confuse right and wrong.”

The 2020 Compliance Report issued Wednesday accused China of failing to adhere to its non-proliferation commitments and suspend nuclear testing by maintaining a “high level of activity” last year at its Lop Nur test site in the far northwestern region of Xinjiang.

