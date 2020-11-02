Cheyenne Police: ”We Aren’t Going To Be The Mask Police”

UPDATE: Capt. Kevin James of the Laramie County Sheriff's Office says that agency will essentially follow the same policy as the Cheyenne Police Department in enforcing a facemask ordinance that went into effect in Laramie County today [Nov. 2]. James said that while deputies won't be going out writing citations in the community for people violating the face mask mandate. they will cite people who refuse to mask up or leave a business for trespassing. He said anyone who becomes unruly or raises an uproar in a business while refusing to either wear a mask or leave could also face some additional charges.

A spokesman for the Cheyenne Police Department said Monday morning that, as things stand right now, that agency won't be writing citations for people who violate the county mask mandate that goes into effect today.

Officer David Inman says that if a business asks someone to wear a mask and the person refuses to either mask up or leave, the person could be cited for trespassing. but he said police have no plans to actively cite people for violating the mandate itself. He did add, however, that the policy could potentially change if the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department formally requests that the CPD help enforce the mandate.

Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove told the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program on Saturday on A.M. 650 KGAB that she will not prosecute anyone for violating the mandate. Manlove cited both a lack of resources and a belief that violating a mandate does not constitute a crime in her decision not to pursue people for violating the mandate.

Laramie County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman told KGAB radio on Oct. 24 (before the mandate was formally put in place) that enforcement of the mandate ''would be on the honor system" because neither the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department nor local law enforcement have the manpower or resources needed to actively enforce the mandate.

The mandate does include penalties of a $1,000 fine or a year in jail for violators.

The mandate requires that people wear a mask when in most businesses, public places such as museums, and in taxis. The mandate does include several exemptions, including for medical reasons and for minors,.

