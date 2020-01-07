Cheyenne-Area Schools Looking For ‘Teacher Of The Year’

Laramie County School District #1 is taking nominations for 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year, according to a news release.

According to the release, the criteria for the award is that nominees ''must be Wyoming certified classroom teachers in a state-approved or accredited school kindergarten through 12th grade, who plan to continue an active teaching career with LCSD1.''

Teachers may nominate themselves for the award, as can parents and other community members. Nomination forms are available at the district website

The winner of the award will be eligible for the Wyoming Department of Education's Teacher of the Year award.