Cheyenne Airport Sets Record For Date With 2.37 Inches Of Rain

The Cheyenne Airport set a record for June 8 rainfall on Tuesday with 2.37 inches, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.

Day gave Townsquare Media the following statement on Wednesday morning:

''RECORD DAILY MAXIMUM RAINFALL SET AT CHEYENNE WYOMING AIRPORT. A RECORD RAINFALL OF 2.37 INCHES WAS SET AT CHEYENNE WYOMING AIRPORT YESTERDAY. THIS BREAKS THE PREVIOUS RECORD OF 2.26 INCHES SET IN 1974.''

Day is the Founder and President of Dayweather Inc.

Although reports of damage were not immediately available on Wednesday morning, there were widespread comments on social media on Tuesday evening about street flooding and power outages.

The Cheyenne Police Department at one point warned people against driving through flooded areas along with a photo of the Ames Underpass: ''When the roads are closed and full of water, it's probably not a great idea to take the family out sightseeing at the new duck pond in the ol Honda Civic. Fortunately, the occupants of these vehicles were able to get out. If you see standing water, don't drive through it, you can't tell how deep it is!''

Cheyenne Police Department

The agency later on Tuesday evening reported that the underpass was open again.

Crow Creek flows through that area, and the Ames Underpass is especially prone to flooding during times of heavy rainfall.

Hail was also reported around the Cheyenne area, with what appeared to be a couple of inches or more accumulating in some areas.

Day told Townsquare Media on Wednesday morning that while Cheyenne got record-setting rainfall, other areas of southeast Wyoming received little or no rain:

''Yes, cluster of tstorms right on top of town, again Cheyenne got most of the rain, it was an isolated event, no rain in Laramie."

The good news is that a warm, dry day is forecast for Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s.

