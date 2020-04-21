Casper Youth Baseball on Hold

The Casper Youth Baseball League was originally scheduled to start early next month but there will be a delay due to coronavirus concerns. CYBL board president Vikki Brown says the league has been receiving guidance from Little League International which now states that activities should not begin before May 11th at the earliest. That is in addition to the Governor's restrictions that last until the end of April, if not longer.

If baseball activities resume on May 11th, CYBL would like to begin their season on May 26th. That would include the 5th annual Mike Rogers Tournament scheduled for June 12-14 and the Junior State Tournament July 10-12.

The situation is fluid so arrangements might change. Casper Youth Baseball has 673 players signed up for the 2020 season from ages 4-15. Last year, 750 players were involved in league play.

