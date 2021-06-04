Casper Walmart Will Close on Thanksgiving, National Stores Closed Too

Black Friday is starting to see a little more light, as Walmart announced on Friday that they will be closing their stores on Thanksgiving.

According to a press release, this is being done as a "thank you" to the stores' employees, allowing them time to be with their family during the holiday.

This is the second year in a row Walmart has been closed.

“Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities. Sam Walton said, ‘Our people make the difference,’ and that’s never been more true than it is right now,” said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. “Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what’s always a special time.”

Both the east and the west side Walmart's will be closed Thanksgiving Day. They will maintain regular business hours on Wednesday, the 24 and store hours for the following Friday will be announced soon.

Thanksgiving this year falls on November 25.