Casper Team Ropers Win Money over the 4th of July Weekend

The brother's Johnson from Casper were clicking over the Fourth of July run that included a second-round team roping win in Prescott, Arizona, and a tie for third overall at Oakley City, UT to amass total earnings of about $6,600 apiece. Kellan and Carson Johnson climbed in the pro rodeo standings to spots in the mid-30s and will hit every event they can in hopes of reaching the magic #15 by the end of the season. Prescott offered a unique situation for team ropers who came out side-by-side and video from there is courtesy of The Cowboy Channel.