Casper Oktoberfest to Benefit Make-A-Wish This Weekend

Halt deine Lederhosen fest!

Translation: “Hold on to your Lederhosen!”

You can join in the Oktoberfest fun on Sep. 30 from 1 PM to 4 PM hosted at various locations including The Gaslight Social, Race's Pizzeria Napoletana, the Office Bar & Grill and The Drinkery by Cory.

There are 18 breweries participating including Gruner Brothers, Skull Tree, Blacktooth and Frontier.

This is a fun event for goers to sample a ton of different beers while supporting Make-A-Wish Wyoming.

Purchase tickets here.

