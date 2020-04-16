The Casper-Natrona County Health Department on Thursday morning received notice of three additional cases of COVID-19, which brings the Natrona County total to 37 confirmed cases, according to a news release

The health department receives notices of new coronavirus cases from laboratories conducting the tests, department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom said.

Health department and Wyoming Department of Health officials are conducting contact tracing on these cases and any positive cases identified in the county. This process includes interviewing the positive patients, gathering travel history or possible places of exposure, and identifying and reaching out to any possible contacts as soon as possible.

The newly confirmed positive cases, as well as immediate household members, are currently self-quarantining at the recommendation of health officials.

Health officials are monitoring all positive patients to ensure appropriate precautions are being taken to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 illness.

We will be providing more information on these cases and other rapidly developing updates as soon as it becomes available.

The next county Emergency Operations Center news briefing will be at 3 p.m. Friday. It will be broadcast live on the Casper-Natrona County Health Department Facebook page, City of Casper Youtube, and local FOX and ABC channels.

The Emergency Operations Center is a team of local agencies and

organizations working together to protect our community through this coronavirus epidemic.

