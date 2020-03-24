The second Natrona County resident who tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 had traveled internationally, the spokeswoman for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department said Tuesday.

As of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, the total cases in Natrona County numbered four, and the statewide total had risen to 37.

The health department received the results of the test at 8:30 p.m. Monday from the Wyoming Department of Health, Hailey Bloom said at the daily news teleconference from the county's Emergency Operations Center.

"We believe there is no immediate danger to the public," she said.

This case is not epidemiologically related to the first positive case announced on Friday, Bloom said.

This patient and their household members are in self-quarantine at their home, she said.

Bloom gave no further information about the patient including age, gender and where they traveled.

Health department and Wyoming Department of Health officials have been conducting contract tracing to determine where the patient was traveling, places of exposure, and identifying and reaching out to any possible contacts as soon as possible, she said.

As of Tuesday morning, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department has performed 106 tests: 70 have been processed and confirmed negative, two have confirmed positive, and 34 have yet to be determined.

Results take one to three days to be returned, Bloom added

"It is growing more and more crucial by the day that we adhere to the guidelines and recommendations of social distancing, diligent personal hygiene and other measures," Bloom said.

"If we want to see the curve flattened, we need to do our part now," she said.

----------

As of 8:45 p.m. Monday, there are 37 cases identified in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Health:

Campbell: 1.

Carbon: 3.

Fremont: 12.

Laramie: 8.

Natrona: 4.

Park: 4.

Sweetwater: 1.

Teton: 3.