Casper International Airport Reminds People To Only Purchase/Ship Pets From People You Know

It's a dog eat dog world out there and the Casper/Natrona County International Airport is reminding prospective pet owners to make sure that the pet they purchased is from a legitimate source and is being transported being a legitimate airline.

Because evidently that's something that people need to be reminded of.

According to a social media post from the airport, some people are purchasing pets from companies that don't exist.

"This is not a commentary on how pets are acquired, but if you are purchasing a pet that is to be shipped to Casper by air, PLEASE make sure you are dealing with someone you know and that the pet is arriving on a legitimate airline (that operates into Casper) or cargo company (FedEx/UPS), that the person shipping the pet lets you know specifically where and when the pet is arriving, and what the fees are up front," the Airport wrote in a Facebook post.

C/NCIA wrote that they have gotten multiple inquiries regarding un...mailed(?) pets.

"We are getting inquiries monthly now from people who have purchased a pet that was to be flown to Casper, the person is being asked to pay more fees (crate fees, insurance), and the "company" that is shipping the pet does not exist," they wrote. "Of course, the money has been sent already. PLEASE make sure you are dealing with legitimate vendors and, if you are paying cash, that you have done all your homework."

