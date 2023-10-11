Casper Fire-EMS Knock Down House Fire ‘Dripping from the Ceiling’

Yesterday evening around 10:00 PM Casper Fire-EMS were dispatched to a house fire on the 2200 block of S. Jefferson.

Initial reports indicated that fire was "dripping from the ceiling.'

Upon arrival, responders found a small fire in the ceiling of the upstairs bathroom. They are able to knock it down before it could spread to the attic.

Firefighters responded to the scene with 5 units and the on-duty battalion chief. Crews were assisted by Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, Casper Police Officers, Investigators from the Natrona County Interagency Investigation Task Force, and Telecommunicators with the Public Safety Communications Center.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Casper Fire-EMS Department takes this opportunity to remind residents to check their heating equipment and use supplementary heating with caution.

Keep anything that can burn at least three-feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater. Have a three-foot "kid-free zone" around open fires and space heaters. Never use your oven to heat your home.

