Casper Fire-EMS Responds to House Fire Friday Night, Occupants and Pets Safe

Casper Fire-EMS responded to a house fire Friday evening.

According to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS, crews responded to the scene of a structure fire at approximately 6:17 p.m.

Units were dispatched to the 1400 block of S. Forest Drive, after neighbors had called about smoke coming out of a residence and seeing flames through a front window. The release noted that firefighters arrived to find a working structure fire within the residence.

Responders were able to extinguish the fire and confirmed that there were no occupants at home at the time of the incident. The release also stated that two family pets had escaped the home prior to the arrival of fire units.

The release stated that the fire damage was so extensive that utilities were disconnected and the occupants were displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and no injuries have been reported.

Casper Fire-EMS responded to the scene with four units: the on-duty Batallion Chief, Chief Officers, and an investigator. Fire-EMS noted that they were assisted by the Casper Police Department and the Wyoming Medical Center Ambulance service, as well as Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy.

"Casper Fire-EMS remionds everyone that heat sources in the kitchen remain a leading cause of home fires," the release stated. "Stay in the kitchen when frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling. Turn off your heat source if you leave the kitchen for any reason. If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly and stay in your home. Use a timer on your phone or appliances to remind you of your food. Keep anything that can catch fire, such as oven mitts, towels, and curtains, away from the stovetop."