Casper College Names New Interim Head Coach for Men’s Rodeo

Casper College news by Lisa Icenogle:

The Casper College Men’s Rodeo team will have a new leader, Interim Head Rodeo Coach Sandy Bob Forbes, who has been named to the position.

Forbes is replacing former Head Rodeo Coach Jhett Johnson, who resigned due to increased responsibilities at his ranch near Bates Creek.

“I never in a million years would have thought I’d have been in this seat (when) I came here and rodeoed for Tom Parker. I’m greatly humbled and appreciate the opportunity to coach these kids, and we’re going to have some success,” an excited Forbes said.

Forbes joined the Casper College Rodeo team as the assistant coach before the 2018-2019 season. He rodeoed for the college as a student from 1999-2001 and was a College National Finals Rodeo qualifier in saddle bronc in 2001. Forbes also earned a certificate and AAS degree in welding while rodeoing for the college.

Following his time at Casper College, Forbes continued to rodeo for over 10 years, competing professionally in the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association from 1999 to 2013 in saddle bronc. While attending CC, he began Rodeo Productions Forbes Rodeo Company, producing and contracting rodeos locally.

Forbes was hired as the assistant coach to help the team compete more successfully in the rough stock events. As a testament to his ability to coach rough stock competitors, four of the team’s six-member contingent to the 2024 CNFR were rough stock competitors. “The kids all did great, and we ended up sixth in the nation,” said Forbes.

When asked about his plans as the new head coach, Forbes noted that he wanted “… to grow from the assistant coach to the head coach. I’m going to do my best to do as good a job as Jhett did for years, and I think we’re going to have some success; that’s what interests me.”

Forbes noted that he and Women’s Head Rodeo Coach Libby Winchell work as a team. “She knows her events. I know my events, but we’re a team. We work together. We talk as a team all the time, and I feel that’s going to really help us grow the team stronger and bigger,” he said.

Forbes also wants to work on the mental end of rodeo and plans to stress to the team that they all need to “… just relax and enjoy the journey. Rodeo is a great sport, and the mental end of this is for these kids to learn how to win and maybe take what they’ve learned here at CC on to life.”

The men and women will open the season at the Dawes County Fairgrounds as the Chadron State College Rodeo hosts the first of five fall rodeos for the Central Rocky Mountain Region, Sept. 6-8.