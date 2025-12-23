Casper College’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) and Community Education programs are now accepting class proposals for the summer 2026 semester. Submissions will be accepted through Monday, Jan. 19.

The programs invite community members to propose noncredit classes that share personal interests, skills, and expertise. Course lengths range from one hour to six weeks and do not include grades, quizzes, or homework.

“The community education and lifelong learning team welcomes class proposals from individuals who are interested in sharing their talents, hobbies, and skills with the community,” said Falon Cole, OLLI coordinator.

Community Education classes are open to adults 18 and older and focus on personal enrichment and growth. OLLI courses are designed for learners age 50 and above and must include an educational or historical component.

“The mission of Casper College’s Community Education and Lifelong Learning department is to promote learning for the love of it,” said Kat Bohr-Buresh, director of lifelong learning and adult education.

Staff members provide free assistance to prospective instructors, including help with brainstorming ideas, developing curriculum, and structuring classes. Course topics have included art, cooking, local folklore, world history, animal science, technology, film, health, fitness, and more.

“Our instructors bring diverse experiences and passions,” said Zhanna Gallegos, community education coordinator.

The summer 2026 term runs from Monday, June 1, through Saturday, Aug. 15. Late submissions will not be accepted. Instructors must be at least 18 years old, and no formal teaching credentials are required.

More information and online proposal submission are available through Casper College’s Community Education and OLLI programs. For questions, call 307-268-3401.

