Casper Area Transportation, the area's public transit provider, announced on Monday that it is implementing upgraded cleaning protocols as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The new cleaning protocols include wiping down all touch surfaces in each bus with extra attention given to the driver's area and boarding door twice daily and treating each bus with disinfectant daily.

"We are working with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Homeland Security, the federal Transition Administration and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department to monitor the progression of the COVID-19 outbreak and we will make changes to our cleaning and disinfecting protocols based upon their recommendations moving forward," the CATC said in a news release.

There are currently no anticipated changes in service or schedules due to the coronavirus.