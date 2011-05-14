Casper 2011 March for Babies [PHOTOS]

After weeks of gathering pledges, supporters from all over Casper gathered at City Park to participate in the 2011 March for Babies.

Following either a one or four mile walk through downtown Casper, participants returned to City Park to enjoy a breakfast of hamburgers and hot dogs.

March for Babies is an annual fundraiser that benefits March of Dimes. The March of Dimes'[ Mission is "To improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality. We carry out this mission through research, community services, education and advocacy to save babies' lives."