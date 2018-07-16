‘Caspar Collins Day’ On July 21st At Fort Caspar

Join in one of Casper's favorite summer traditions with "Caspar Collins Day at the Fort", coming up on Saturday, July 21st at the Fort Caspar Museum and grounds. Organizers say they'll have new activities this year as well as some favorite traditions at the free event.

You can interact with 19th-century characters including cavalry and infantry soldiers, pioneers, and mountain men with help from the 11th Ohio Volunteer Cavalry Re-enacting Group. There will also be flint-knapping and tomahawk-throwing demonstrations, an Old West gambler, and a shootout with the Cowboy Action Shooters, according to the museum, and you can ride a real Texas Longhorn, pull a Mormon Handcart, and try toys and games popular 150 years ago.

In the museum, there will be two lectures by historian Marla Matkin. A talk on Libby Custer is planned for 11:00 a.m. while a lecture on the role of women at 19th-century Frontier Army posts is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.. Between lectures, Ms. Matkin be dressed in historically accurate 19th-century women’s attire and interacting with visitors on the Fort grounds.

There will also be a vendor mart and food trucks with items for purchase. The event is put on by the Fort Caspar Museum and its support group, the Fort Caspar Museum Association, in conjunction with the 11th Ohio Volunteer Cavalry Re-enacting Group.

Caspar Collins Day at the Fort: