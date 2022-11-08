Election Results- Bill Landen and Bob Ide Take Wyoming State Senate Seats

Republicans Bill Landen and Bob Ide, both of whom ran opposed in the 2022 general election, have secured their seats as state senators for Wyoming.

That's according to unofficial results from the 2022 Senate Contest, which reveal that both Landen and Ide won by a landslide.

For the State Senator District 27 seat, Bill Landen won with 97.50% of the vote, or a total of 4,447 votes. There were 115 write-in totals, which accounted for 2.50% of the vote.

Bob Ide will serve as State Senator for District 29, winning 91.44% of the vote, or 4,402 total votes. There were 412 write-ins, which accounted for 8.56% of the votes.

Both men will serve 4 year terms.

Stay tuned to K2 Radio's ongoing coverage of the 2022 General Election, and see more results by visiting this link.