California Mass Shooting: 6 Dead, 12 Injured in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in California are searching for at least one suspect in connection with a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento that killed six people and left 12 injured.

Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters that officers were patrolling the area at about 2 a.m. Sunday when they heard gunfire.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street and six people dead.

Another 12 people either took themselves or were transported to hospitals.

Fire department officials say some of the wounded suffered life-threatening injuries.

A video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street amid the sound of rapid gunfire.