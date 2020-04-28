Calgary Stampede & Greeley Stampede Rodeos Canceled

Two of the summer's biggest rodeo events have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The enormous Calgary Stampede has been postponed until 2021 and this is one of the biggest and richest rodeo's in the world. The winner of each event takes home $100,000 and it pays out $1,000,000 on their championship day. Calgary also hosts a huge chuckwagon racing event, known as the Half Mile of Hell. The Canadian province of Alberta has banned all gatherings of more than 15 people for an indefinite period of time. The Calgary Stampede was scheduled for July 3-12

The Greeley, Colorado Stampede also has been postponed until 2021. This event is a lot of ways mirrors Cheyenne Frontier Days with a big-money rodeo and big-time entertainment acts. The Greeley Stampede was scheduled for June 24th through July 5th and is highly regarded in rodeo circles with a Top 20 prize money pay-out on the PRCA circuit.

Cheyenne Frontier Days have yet to make a decision about holding their huge rodeo and night shows. That is scheduled for July 17-26.

