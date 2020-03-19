Breaking News: Many Natrona County Establishments to Close

Update: Minutes after officials announced the proposed order in Natrona County, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon issued an order, which was effectively the same. Read that order here.

The proposed order is pending approval from the state. Once approved, it would remain in effect for 14 days.

The order would prohibit any gathering of 10 or more people, but would not apply to day-to-day operations of healthcare facilities, grocery stores or households.

Bars, nightclubs, saloons, taverns, tasting rooms, amusement centers, pools, locker rooms, fitness centers, gyms, conference centers, museums and spas would close under the order.

Restaurants can remain open, but the county health officer may require restaurants to take additional steps upon a confirmed COVID-19 case in the county.

Other updates were given by various city and county officials at Thursday's conference.

The Respiratory Symptom Screening Clinic has sent out 30 COVID-19 tests, and WMC has sent out four. Results have been returned for 17 of those tests.

Six tests have been performed at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, with four negative results and two tests pending. Results take one to three days.

WMC continues to perform medically necessary surgeries on a case-by-case basis. Other procedures and exams are also being evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

The WMC Sleep Lab and NERD Health and Wellness Center are closed.

The Natrona County Courthouse, Road & Bridge office, Parks office, and Coroner's Office will close to the public beginning Friday, March 20.

Other county facilities including the Sheriff's Office remain open.

NCSD Food Service will continue to provide takeaway breakfast and lunch meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday for everyone 18 years of age and under, spokeswoman Tanya Southerland announced.

Casper Municipal Court is also suspending all in-person proceedings, following recommendations from the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Garbage service will remain uninterrupted and the landfill is open, but recycling services will be suspended in the Casper area.

The City on Thursday advised residents if they cannot store their recyclable waste, dispose of such waste in the trash.

Hazardous and special waste drop-offs will transition to appointment-only.