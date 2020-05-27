Breaking News: Big Wyoming Summer Rodeos Canceled Over Virus

A little over an hour after news broke that Cheyenne Frontier Days has been cancelled, Governor Mark Gordon announced Wednesday that the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo also will not take place in 2020.

The Cody Stampede, Thermopolis Cowboy Rendezvous PRCA Rodeo, Laramie Jubilee Days, and Sheridan WYO Rodeo are also canceled due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

"This coronavirus thing sucks. There's just no two ways about it," Gordon said during a news conference. "Simply having these events doesn't guarantee people will come."

"The risk of failure could set these rodeos back for years to come," Gordon added.

Gordon emphasized that the state did not force the cancellations. Rather, the decisions were made after a lengthy, evolving discussion with rodeo organizers.

The Wyoming State Fair, county fairs, PBR in Sheridan and Hulett rodeo will be held as planned.

This developing story will be updated.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Life in the 1940’s Shown By Vintage Postcards