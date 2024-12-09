Breakfast with Santa is this Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center
CASPER, Wyo. — The Ford Wyoming Center is once again hosting its annual Breakfast with Santa event this Saturday, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The event serves as a chance for children to get their pictures taken with Santa and to tell him what they want for Christmas. It will also feature a breakfast buffet, arts and crafts, cookie decorating and more.
The doors open at 8:30 a.m. and breakfast is served at 9. The big guy himself, Santa Claus, will arrive at 9:30 a.m.
Tickets are just $5 and are available to purchase here, by phone at 307-577-3030 or at the Sinclair Box Office, open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.