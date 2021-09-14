Bouchard Stands by Comment Calling for Fauci’s Execution

In a since deleted Facebook post last week, Wyoming state Senator Anthony Bouchard called for the trial and execution of Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

In the post, Bouchard said "After prosecution, the chair, the gallows, or lethal injection?" accompanied by a picture of Fauci next to a noose.

After WyoFile wrote an article about the post and a subsequent report to the Federal Bureau of Investigations by the Wyoming Democratic Party, Bouchard responded by posting the article to his Facebook page and said "Joe Barbuto, GO POUND SAND!"

WyoFile included a screenshot of Bouchard's Facebook post that no longer appears on his campaigns Facebook page.

Barbuto is the chair of the Wyoming Democratic Party.

Responding to a comment beneath that post, Bouchard said in part: "I stand with my previous comments. Fauci is a murderer and those in power that go along with it should face the same penalties."

Bouchard, along with many other Republicans, have expressed hostility towards Fauci since the pandemic began last March for a variety of reasons, from accusations that the NIAID funded research that led to COVID-19, to being upset at Fauci for changing his stance on COVID-19 as the pandemic went on.