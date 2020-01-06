Bolton Willing to Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed

Former White House national security adviser John Bolton says he is “prepared to testify” if he is subpoenaed by the Senate in its impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Bolton's surprise statement Monday bolsters congressional Democrats, who are pushing for the Senate to call new witnesses in the trial.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has publicly expressed resistance to calling new witnesses.

Democrats want testimony from Bolton and others who didn't appear before the House in its impeachment inquiry.

It's unclear whether Bolton's testimony would hurt or help Trump. The two clashed while Bolton was in the White House.

No date for the Senate trial has been set.