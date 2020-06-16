Bills QB Allen Stays Busy Despite Pandemic Restrictions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen wasn't going to let the coronavirus pandemic-altered offseason prevent him from developing his game on and off the field.

Allen spent the past few months staying busy by consulting with the likes of Peyton Manning and boyhood idol Brett Favre on Zoom calls.

He also drew praise from Bills coaches for the leadership Allen showed in organizing a pair workouts with teammates in California and Florida.

Allen says he is driven to be better after his inconsistencies contributed to the Bills ending last season with a 22-19 overtime wild-card playoff loss to Houston.