Biden Won’t Go to Milwaukee to Accept Dem Nomination

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept his party's White House nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus. Party officials confirmed the change in plans on Wednesday.

The move is the latest example of the pandemic's sweeping effects on the 2020 presidential election and the latest blow to traditional party nominating conventions that historically have marked the start of fall general election campaigns.

Neither the Biden campaign nor Democratic National Committee officials offered details about how Biden might accept the nomination.

A DNC official said all speakers and presenters for the Aug. 17-24 convention are now expected to speak from remote locations.