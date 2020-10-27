Biden Vows ‘Unity Can Save This Country'; Trump Hits Midwest

WARM SPRINGS, Ga (AP) — Joe Biden has traveled to the hot springs town where Franklin Delano Roosevelt coped with polio to declare the U.S. is not too politically diseased to overcome its health and economic crises,.

He pledged during a campaign stop on Tuesday to be a unifying force who can “restore our soul and save this country.”

With one week to go before election polls close, President Donald Trump focused on the Democrats’ “blue wall” states that he flipped in 2016, — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Melania Trump was on the road, too, the first lady leading her first political rally.